Old Video of Jyotiraditya Scindia Taking a Dig at BJP Passed Off as Recent
This video is from 2018, when Scindia was with the Indian National Congress.
A video is going viral on the internet which shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for injustice towards farmers, issues related to unemployment, increased violence against women and communal riots.
The clip is being shared to claim that Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has made an impression on Scindia because of which he has left the BJP and returned to the Congress.
However, this is a video from March 2018, when he was still with the Congress party. He ended his 18 year long association with the Congress to join the BJP on 11 March 2020 and there are no reports about Scindia quitting.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a caption that suggests that Scindia has joined the Congress party as the Bharat Jodo Yatra had an impact on him.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We checked the video thoroughly and found that the screen behind Scindia says 'Bharatiya Rashtriya Congress 84th maha adhiveshan 2018' in Hindi. This can be seen at several points in the video.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search using 'Congress maha adhiveshan 2018 Scindia' and came across a YouTube video uploaded by Indian National Congress' verified channel on 19 March 2018.
The video was titled 'Jyotiraditya Scindia Speech at the Congress Plenary Session 2018'.
The part, that can be heard in the viral video, is seen at 1:42 minute mark, where Scindia can be heard blaming the BJP for issues ranging from unemployment to women safety.
Back in 2018, Scindia was a part of the Congress party, and his exit in 2020 – along with his loyalists – led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.
