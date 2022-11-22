No, Hardik Patel Didn't Criticise PM Modi After Getting the Election Ticket
The video can at least be traced back to 2019, when Patel was still a member of the Congress party.
A clipped video of an old interview of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel, where he can be heard speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is going viral on the internet.
What does he say in the video?: The 18-second clip shows Patel criticising PM Modi on how he failed to deliver on his promise of depositing Rs 15 lakhs in every citizen's bank account. Patel can be heard saying, "He lies, we don't."
What does the claim say?: Social media users have shared the video claiming that Patel made this statement after he got a ticket from the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat elections.
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least 2019, when Patel wasn't a part of the BJP.
How did we find the truth?: At first, we noticed a logo on the top-right of the video that said 'संवाद समाचार ' (Samvad Samachar).
This led us to a YouTube channel with the same name, which had a longer version of the viral video.
The video was uploaded on 18 November and the title in Hindi loosely translates to, "Hardik Patel showing his true colours after getting ticket, took revenge from Modi."
At around the 2:04 timestamp, the narrator in the video can be heard saying in Hindi ,"The interview is from the time when Hardik Patel was a member of the Congress party."
On performing a keyword search in Hindi, we came across another video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'Earth24News'.
It was uploaded on 4 May 2019 and showed a longer version of Patel's interview. At around the 1:13 mark, he can be heard saying, "Look I come from Gujarat but I don't lie. In the last five years, PM Narendra Modi has only lied to the people." He then goes on to state a few promises that the PM had made.
It is here when he says, "He lies, I don't."
Other sources: A report published in AmarUjala, a Hindi media organisation, on 5 May 2019 mentioned that Patel addressed a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi in support of the Congress candidate Girish Pasi.
Which party was Patel a part of in 2019? : Hardik Patel was a member of the Congress party in 2019. He left three years later to join the BJP.
Conclusion : A clipped video from an old interview of Hardik Patel is being shared as recent with a false claim that he criticised PM Modi ahead of the Gujarat elections.
