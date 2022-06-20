Old Video From Railway Exam Protests Linked to Agnipath Scheme

A video which shows a huge crowd protesting on the streets and one of the protesters speaking to the media about repealing a law and fulfilling "the students' demands" is being shared on social media.

The claim links it to the ongoing protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme launched by the Defence ministry for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a short-term contractual basis – and it shows the man running away on being asked about the scheme.

It insinuates that the ones protesting know nothing about it. However, in actuality, the video is not related to the ongoing protests against the scheme.

We found that the video dates back to January 2022, and shows the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB-NTPC) exam protests that took place across India, after candidates said that the introduction of a second exam for the selection process amounted to "cheating".