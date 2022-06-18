Agnipath Unrest: Army Aspirant Who Lost Life in Police Firing Was a Farmer's Son

What is the Agnipath Scheme?



The scheme allows for the induction of about 45,000 people aged 17.5 to 21 years into the military for a four-year period. Recruitment for the same is supposed to begin in the next 90 days, with the first wave expected to arrive in July 2023.

Only 25 percent of these troops will be retained after four years, and they will serve for a total of 15 years in non-officer ranks.

The remaining employees will receive a package worth Rs 11-12 lakh when they leave the service, but they will not be eligible for pension benefits.



Following protests in several states, the Centre on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme from 23 from 21 for 2022.

The scheme is being criticised for its employment of the youth for a short-term period, among other things.

(This story contains inputs from The Indian Express.)