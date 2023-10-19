Old Video of Israel UN Envoy Tearing Apart Human Rights Report Viral as Recent

Erdan's speech in the extended video: In the extended version of the video Erdan says, “It was on this stage, at this very body, that the very right of the Jewish people to have a national home was itself declared to be racist. A decision that was justly overturned. A decision that Israel’s ambassador at the time, Chaim Herzog, tore up before the United Nations."

Erdan goes on to say that that is "exactly what should be done to this antisemitic, distorted, one-sided report. For just as that 1975 resolution, equating Zionism with racism was itself a gross form of anti-Jewish racism, which has no place in this international body, so too, the Human Rights Council’s obsessive anti-Israel bias, embodied, once again, by this report, should have no place in anybody concerned with human rights, security or peace."

He concludes by saying that the "only place" for such a report was in the "dustbin of antisemitism and that that is exactly how we shall treat it."

Then he proceeds to tear the report.