ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: 2021 Video From West Bengal Falsely Linked to Sandeshkhali Violence

This video is from 2021 in Keshpur, West Bengal when a group of people attacked media personnel vehicles.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A video showing several people attacking a moving car is being shared as a recent incident from Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

  • Later in the video, a woman seated inside the car is seen speaking in Bengali to a man.

What is the claim?: Those sharing claimed that even with a woman chief minister in West Bengal, "a female journalist is welcomed" in this manner.

This video is from 2021 in Keshpur, West Bengal when a group of people attacked media personnel vehicles.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 52.3K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What is the truth?: This video is from 2021 from Keshpur in West Bengal and is not related to the recent violence in Sandeshkhali.

  • The video shows a group of journalists from Zee24 Ghanta being attacked by a group of locals while covering the assembly polls in the state.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We also noticed the logo of Zee's 24 Ghanta channel on the viral video.

  • Upon conducting the reverse image search, we found the same video on Facebook shared by the Bangla-language news channel Zee 24 Ghanta. It was uploaded on 1 April 2021.

  • We compared the frames of both videos and found similarities.

This video is from 2021 in Keshpur, West Bengal when a group of people attacked media personnel vehicles.

Here is a comparison between the two videos. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The video was uploaded with the caption, "Attack on Zee 24 Ghanta car in Keshpur, journalist Maitreyi Bhattacharya was affected while reporting."

  • Upon conducting a relevant keyword search, we came across news reports by India Today and Zee News from April 2021 about the same incident.

  • India Today reported that the incident happened shortly after the vehicle of Tanmay Ghosh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Keshpur Assembly constituency, was attacked.

  • The police apprehended three individuals in relation to the incident.

  • In addition, the convoy of BJP leader Pritish Ranjan Kuar was also attacked with stones in Keshpur.

  • Zee News noted that their correspondents were attacked in Keshpur while doing their work.

Conclusion: It is clear that the video is being falsely linked to the recent violence in Sandeshkhali. The incident is old from Keshpur.

0

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  West Bengal   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×