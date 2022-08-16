Australian Woman Buys Full-page Ad in Newspaper To Call Out Cheating Husband
A lot of people get cheated on in relationships, and sometimes, the only option that remains is to move on. Not for Jenny, though. Residing in Australia, when Jenny found out that her husband Steve was cheating on her, she decided to respond in a rather unconventional way.
Any guesses as to what Jenny did? She bought a full-page ad in their local newspaper, Mackay and Whitsunday Life. In the ad, she simply wrote, “Dear Steve, I hope you’re happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are. From, Jenny. P.S.: I bought this ad using your credit card.”
We don’t know whether to be mad at Steve or to appreciate how savage Jenny is. Here are some reactions from users online, most of them wanted to know who Steve was.
The ad has since then gone viral and the newspaper, too, has responded to some common queries. In an announcement, they wrote that they have not charged the credit card in question, and that they won’t be revealing details about any parties involved. “We do NOT know who Steve is, but apparently he’s been very very bad,” wrote Mackay and Whitsunday.
Some may call this petty, but we are definitely team Jenny!
