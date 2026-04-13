Old Clip Shared as Recent One of Pakistan Air Force Escorting Iranian Delegation

A video showing fighter jets flanking a plane is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) escorting Iran's delegation in Pakistan's airspace before the Iran-US peace talks.
Some users have also claimed that it shows PAF escorting US Vice President JD Vance.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, the video dates back to 2019 and shows the PAF escorting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, making the claim misleading.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a report by media organisation Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which carried the same video as seen in the claim.
Published on 18 February 2019, it said that the video showed PAF escorting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman into Islamabad, Pakistan.
News organisation South China Morning Post also shared the same video in February 2019 on Dailymotion, also stating that it showed PAF's fighter jets escorting Prince Mohammed Bin Salman into Islamabad.
Conclusion: A seven-year-old video on PAF fighter jets escorting Saudi Crown Prince MBS' flight into Islamabad is being shared as a recent video taken before the Iran-US peace talks in Islamabad.
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