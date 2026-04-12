JD Vance Departs Pakistan After US-Iran Talks Fail

United States Vice President JD Vance departed Islamabad on 12 April after 21 hours of direct negotiations with Iranian officials ended without an agreement.

The talks, mediated by Pakistan, were the highest-level engagement between the US and Iran since 1979.

The primary sticking point was the US demand for a clear commitment from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons, which Iran did not accept. Both sides discussed a range of issues, including the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, and war reparations.