Iran Travels To Pak-Mediated Talks With Minab School Victims's Belongings

On 11 April 2026, the Iranian delegation traveling to Islamabad for peace talks with the United States arranged blood-stained school bags, shoes, white flowers, and photographs of children from Minab in the front row of their aircraft. The items belonged to victims of a school strike in Minab, southern Iran, which Iranian officials say killed over 160 children on 28 February. The delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, named the flight “Minab 168” in memory of the victims.