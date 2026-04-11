Iran Travels To Pak-Mediated Talks With Minab School Victims's Belongings

On 11 April 2026, the Iranian delegation traveling to Islamabad for peace talks with the United States arranged blood-stained school bags, shoes, white flowers, and photographs of children from Minab in the front row of their aircraft. The items belonged to victims of a school strike in Minab, southern Iran, which Iranian officials say killed over 160 children on 28 February. The delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, named the flight “Minab 168” in memory of the victims.
According to The Indian Express, the Iranian embassies shared images and videos of the flight, stating, “The Children of Minab are always with us.” Ghalibaf posted a photograph of the tribute, referring to the children as his “companions” on the journey. The objects were prominently displayed to underscore Iran’s message ahead of the Islamabad negotiations.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the Iranian delegation was received in Islamabad by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir. The talks, facilitated by Pakistan, are taking place during a two-week ceasefire, with the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance. Security in Islamabad was heightened, with over 10,000 personnel deployed.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Ghalibaf’s gesture was intended as a reminder of the conflict’s origins and the loss suffered by Iran. The images showed empty seats bearing the children’s photos, school bags, and flowers. Ghalibaf described the children as “my companions,” emphasizing the emotional weight Iran brought to the negotiations.
As further details emerged, the “Minab 168” flight was named after the 168 children and teachers Iran says were killed in the Minab school attack. Iranian state media circulated visuals of the tribute, and embassies reiterated the message, “We will never forget the children of Minab.” The incident has become a central symbol in Iran’s diplomatic posture during the talks.
“My companions on this flight #Minab168,” Ghalibaf wrote, sharing the image of himself with the children’s belongings on social media.
Coverage revealed that the Iranian delegation included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati. The US delegation, led by JD Vance, arrived amid a fragile ceasefire, with both sides expressing skepticism about each other’s intentions.
In the middle of the diplomatic efforts, reporting indicated that the Minab school strike remains under investigation, with at least 168 people, including children, confirmed dead. The tribute on the flight was seen as a direct message to the US delegation regarding the human cost of the conflict.
The ongoing negotiations are being closely watched globally as details emerged about the fragile ceasefire and the unresolved issues, including the status of Lebanon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The symbolism of the Minab victims’ belongings on the Iranian flight has underscored the stakes and the emotional context of the Islamabad talks.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.