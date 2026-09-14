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No, PM Modi Didn’t Gift His Own Photo To Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS

The video shows a porcelain plate that the Chinese president gifted PM Modi.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A short video, showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is being widely shared on social media, where both of them can be seen holding a decorative plate bearing the former's likeness on it.

The claim: The clip is being shared after the conclusion of the 2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi, claiming that PM Modi gifted Jinping a photo of himself during the event.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to October 2019 and shows the Chinese president gifting PM Modi a porcelain plate with his image on it.

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How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video using Google Lens led us to a NDTV report published on 12 October 2019, which carried a visual resembling the viral video.

  • It mentioned that Modi and Jinping had met in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram for "informal talks."

  • The report shared a photo showing the viral claim, noting that the two had exchanged gifts.

  • A relevant keyword search led us to more news reports covering the interaction between the leaders, which also mentioned gifts.

  • One such report by Times of India said that while Modi had gifted Jinping a red saree with his likeness on it, the Chinese president had gifted PM Modi a porcelain plate with his face painted on it.

A longer version of the video of the two exchanging gifts was shared on Voice of America's YouTube channel.

The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also rubbished the claim, stating that the video was old and that the plate was a gift from Jinping to Modi.

Conclusion: An old video from Tamil Nadu is being shared to falsely claim that PM Modi gave Chinese President Xi Jinping a gift with the former's face on it.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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