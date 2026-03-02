ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

2024 Clip of Israel Air Raids in Yemen Viral As Iran Attack on Saudi Arabia

Israel conducted air raids in Yemen, in response to Houthi attack in Tel Aviv in 2024.

Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States of America (USA)-Israel, a video showing a massive fire surrounding buildings is being shared to claim that it shows Iran's drone strikes at US bases in Saudi Arabia.

  • Users sharing this video wrote, "Saudi Arabia is burning And we did not wrong them, but they were wronging themselves. The Iraqi drones participate in striking the American bases in the Gulf." (sic.)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is old from 2024.

  • The clip shows a massive fire triggered by Israeli air raids on the Port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • This led us to a YouTube video from 20 July 2024 by Rasd News Network. It noted that a massive fire broke out as a result of the Israeli bombing of the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

  • The reverse image search results also led us to a YouTube video by Mubasher TV featuring the same viral clip from 2024.

  • As per Al Jazeera, Israel conducted airstrikes on Hodeidah port city on 20 July 2024, targeting what it called military sites linked to the Houthis.

  • The Ministry of Health, which operates in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, said three people were killed and eighty-seven wounded.

  • These air raids were carried out a day after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone attack that killed one person in Tel Aviv and injured ten others.

Iran attacks US bases: Iran announced a missile attack on US military bases and assets in Gulf countries, heightening tensions after US and Israeli strikes on its territory, leading to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • Targets included sites in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.

  • Air defences in affected nations intercepted most projectiles, per official statements and media reports. Additionally, one person died in Abu Dhabi from debris during interception efforts.

Conclusion: The viral clip is old from 2024 and unrelated to the ongoing tensions between Iran and US-Israel. The video shows Israeli airstrikes in Yemen.

Topics:  Israel   Iran   Saudi Arabia 

