Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Recent Visuals From Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral

A video of multiple people crying and praying is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows recent visuals from the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
An X (formerly Twitter) premium subscriber shared the clip with a caption in Hindi that loosely translated to, "Khamenei's funeral, video goes viral on social media! #Khamenei #Iran #Israel."
What's the truth?: The claim is misleading. The video dates back to January of this year, which predates the death of Khamenei.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visuals published on a Facebook handle named 'Sofia Pathan Sofia Pathan'.
It was posted on 20 January.
This clearly showed that the video predated the death of Khamenei.
Other sources: An X handle named 'Tehran Times' shared the same visuals on 19 January with a caption that said, "Ayatollah Sayyed Hadi Al-Sistani, a prominent Shia cleric and brother of the renowned Marja' Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Al-Sistani was laid to rest in Karbala."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as recent visuals from the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)