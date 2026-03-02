ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Recent Visuals From Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral

We found that the video dated back to January and predated the death of Iran's former Supreme leader.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
A video of multiple people crying and praying is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows recent visuals from the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

An X (formerly Twitter) premium subscriber shared the clip with a caption in Hindi that loosely translated to, "Khamenei's funeral, video goes viral on social media! #Khamenei #Iran #Israel."

The above post had garnered over 60 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims could be viewed here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The claim is misleading. The video dates back to January of this year, which predates the death of Khamenei.

How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visuals published on a Facebook handle named 'Sofia Pathan Sofia Pathan'.

  • It was posted on 20 January.

  • This clearly showed that the video predated the death of Khamenei.

Other sources: An X handle named 'Tehran Times' shared the same visuals on 19 January with a caption that said, "Ayatollah Sayyed Hadi Al-Sistani, a prominent Shia cleric and brother of the renowned Marja' Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Al-Sistani was laid to rest in Karbala."

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as recent visuals from the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Topics:  Iran   Ayatollah Khamenei   Webqoof 

