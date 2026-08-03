Old Visuals Falsely Shared as Those of ‘New’ Ongoing Protests at Jantar Mantar

A week after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced an end to all its protests once former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation, Instagram users began sharing posts, claiming to show recent or ongoing protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
One Instagram account, which goes by the username 'jantarmantar_live60', shared multiple videos as recent ones, often sharing them with unrelated captions in Japanese.
Since there are no credible reports about, and no ongoing protests at the site, we went through these videos, which claim to show protesters at Jantar Mantar and outside Connaught Place in August. Here's what we found.
Video One
A reverse image search using Google Lens on some screenshots from this video led us to an X post by The Hindu, which had shared similar visuals on 6 June 2026.
Their post's caption noted that the video was taken the day activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the CJP's protest.
The publication had shared a similar video on their official YouTube channel on 6 June, which showed visuals who bore a striking resemblance to the clip in the claim.
In their coverage, we saw the same people holding up the CJP's 'Peaceful Protest' banner as the ones in the claim.
Similar visuals showing the same people behind the banner can be seen in The Telegraph's Facebook video on the protest as well, dating back to 6 June 2026.
Video Two
Following this same process on the video showing the protesters and CJP's spokesperson Saurav Das led us to another Instagram video, which was share by the other spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka on 22 July 2026.
Video Three
A search for this video led us to Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Aishe Ghosh's Instagram account, where she had shared this video on 24 July 2026.
Her post's caption mentioned that the video was from West Bengal's Kolkata.
The video was also shared by the Students' Federation of India's Instagram account, which specified that the video was taken outside Sealdah railway station.
We geolocated Sealdah railway station on Google Maps, and found a structure resembling the one seen in the video.
This confirmed that the video is old and from Kolkata, contrary to the claim.
Video 4
We divided this video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, then ran reverse image searches on some of the frames.
One such search led us to a YouTube short which had shared the same clip, but carried an Instagram username reading 'nilanjay_tiwari'.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for this Instagram account.
We found that Tiwari had shared this video on 20 July 2026, stating that people had taken over the outer circle of Connaught Place.
He added that the protesters had now taken charge of the movement, saying that it did not belong to "any Abhijeet Dipke or Sonam Wangchuk anymore."
Video Five
This video of a massive crowd, yellow barricades, a bus, and the tricolour also went viral as one of a recent protest against ethanol-blended petrol at Jantar Mantar.
We did not find any credible reports about a protest against E20 fuel, apart from reports about activist Tehseen Poonwalla allegedly being placed under house arrest ahead of a planned protest.
A reverse image search on this clip led us to a Facebook post shared on 21 July 2026, which appeared to show a different angle of the same incident.
Conclusion: All videos shared as recent ones are old and do not show an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar as on 3 August 2026.
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