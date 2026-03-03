'Did Not Bow to America, Spoke on Palestine': Shia Kashmiris on Khamenei's Death

“We are not angry people, and we are not protesting merely because our rehbar Khamenei was a Shia cleric. The whole Muslim community should recognise him, because when everyone stayed silent on Palestine, he spoke out. He initiated action when others feared to, and he stood firm against oppression,” said Ashiq Hussain, 32, from Srinagar.
Hussain is among the hundreds of Shia Muslims who have taken to the streets in several disricts of Kashmir—chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans—after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on the night of 28 February.
"Most Muslim countries are still subservient to America, but he did not bow, and for that, he paid the ultimate price."Ashiq Hussain
“Our rehbar stood against them and their oppression. This was his fight, but we are all here with him. They may have killed his body, but he lives on in our hearts,” another protester, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added.
The protests that started by the morning of 1 March right after the morning prayers have continued since. On 2 March, amid shutdowns and street demonstrations, the security forces allegedly used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. According to reports, at least 14 people, including six security personnel, have been injured.
Here's a timeline of the events that have unfolded on the streets of Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora, Pulwama, among others, in the past three days.
Day 1: Protests, Condemnations, Restrictions
On Sunday, 1 March, large gatherings near historic sites, including Srinagar’s Ghanta Ghar, drew men, women, and children carrying large portraits of Khamenei. Women in black hijabs and men in pherans wept openly as Iran’s flag was hoisted alongside the Indian flag.
Chants of “Nara-e-Risalat, Ya Rasool Allah” and “Nare Haideri Ya Ali” were chanted as mourners gathered on the streets.
For residents like Feroz Ahmed, a 32-year-old shopkeeper from Magam in Budgam district, the scale of the protests was overwhelming.
“I have never seen the streets this full, this emotional, this alive,” he told The Quint.
Ahmed's shop has been shut for the past three days. Amid the demonstrations, he has also been unable to take his son for a scheduled medical check-up. “Everything is uncertain. We are stuck at home,” he said, his voice tinged with frustration and fear.
Shakeel Ahmed, 32, from Bemina in central Kashmir, told The Quint, “I had to borrow milk from my uncle’s house for my child. No shop is open, not even a bakery. It’s Ramadan. How are we supposed to manage?”
The protests followed a call from the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), the largest conglomerate of Islamic religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Amid the protests, authorities in Srinagar sealed entries and exits to Lal Chowk with barbed wire as well as deployed troops. Education Minister Sakina Itoo ordered schools and colleges across the Valley to remain closed. Mobile internet was restricted to 2G speeds, and prepaid mobile calling was temporarily limited.
Members, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mufti Azam Nasir-ul-Islam, expressed grief over Khamenei’s assassination, describing it as a “blatant act of aggression” by the US and Israel, and called for a peaceful voluntary strike on the second day.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing, saying, “I’m deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran… I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid actions that could lead to tension or unrest. We must ensure that those mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint.”
Meanwhile, PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “This is a day of mourning to remind the world that injustice anywhere wounds the entire Muslim Ummah and all who stand for truth. United in grief and united in resistance, we stand firm with the people of Iran,” she said.
Day 2: More Chanting, More Security
On Monday, security forces patrolled key areas of Srinagar in large numbers, including police and paramilitary personnel around Lal Chowk. Across the city and other districts, people held Iranian flags and raised slogans such as “Death to America, Death to Israel.”
Similar protests and shutdowns were reported from Baramulla, Budgam, Kishtwar, Doda, and Kargil in Ladakh. Meanwhile, tear gas shells were fired at protesters in parts of Srinagar.
A woman protester, escaping tear gas in Jehangir Chowk, shouted, “These people are trying to scare us with tear gas, but our lives are ready to be sacrificed for our revered leader Khamenei. They cannot intimidate us.”
Another 28-year-old woman protester, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We are simply protesting, and they imposed restrictions. We can’t freely express our solidarity with the Supreme Leader. He was not just a leader; he was our marja.”
Later, a video circulated online showing a police officer slapping a female protester, igniting outrage. “The J&K police assaulted the woman so harshly; it’s a disgrace to the government. Where is the law? Where are the authorities? We don’t feel safe here,” the woman protester told The Quint.
The video was also shared by Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who wrote on X, “Bravo J&K police for this. Netanyahu must be happy with you.”
Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, PDP leader and Pulwama, MLA spoke to The Quint, saying, “People have the right to mourn and engage in peaceful protest. Police action against unarmed demonstrators is strongly condemned, and the government should empathise with the sentiments of Muslims at this stage.”
In a joint statement, the Divisional Commissioner and IGP appealed for restraint:
“We respect the right of every citizen to peacefully express their views, sorrow, and solidarity through dignified and lawful means. However, we are deeply concerned by reports of rioting, violent clashes, and disruption of public order. Violence and confrontation with security forces serve no purpose and only harm our communities. We appeal to all sections of society—youth, elders, women, religious leaders, and citizens—to exercise utmost restraint. Police will take strict legal action against instigators and miscreants. Authorities are committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting life and property.”
Day 3: Restrictions Continue, Peace Holds
On Tuesday, restrictions remained across Kashmir, particularly in Shia-majority areas such as Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal, Hawal, Downtown Srinagar, Budgam, and other parts of the Valley. Businesses were shut, roads were blocked, and public transport was halted, leaving residents unable to move freely or buy essentials.
The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir held a security review meeting at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar, with senior officials, including Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command; DGP Nalin Prabhat; Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps; and Maj Gen Balbir Singh, MGGS Northern Command.
However, some shops started to resume work. “We poor people can’t afford this for so long. We live hand-to-mouth; we earn during the day and eat at night. It’s hard for us,” a street vendor told The Quint.
Another vendor added, “These two days were filled with sorrow, and I was worried because it is Ramadan. People buy fruits and essentials then, and we make ends meet. Tourism last year didn’t go well, so we were counting on Ramadan and Eid. If anything happens, my heart will shatter.”
Kashmiri Students Stranded in Iran
Even as protests broke out, hundreds of Kashmiri parents demanded government action for students stranded in Iran amid the conflict. Nearly 1,200 Kashmiri students are studying in the West Asian country, many caught in a precarious situation.
“I had booked my daughter’s ticket from Iran for 6 March based on a government advisory before this conflict arose,” said Shahmeema, a parent.
“Since our children had exams on 5 March, and the universities warned that if they left, they would be expelled, now they are stuck. The tickets are of no use. We request the administration to rescue them and bring them home.”