Centre Reaches Out to CJP; Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka To Meet JP Nadda

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, spokespersons for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are set to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda on 20 July 2026.
The meeting follows the government’s outreach to CJP representatives amid large-scale youth protests in Delhi.
The CJP has been demanding action on education-related issues, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister, and has insisted on dialogue with senior government officials.
According to The Hindu, the Union Government initiated contact with the CJP as their march to Parliament coincided with the opening of the Monsoon Session.
Initial offers for talks with lower-level officials were declined by the CJP, who instead submitted a list of preferred ministers for direct engagement.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the announcement of the meeting came as protests at Jantar Mantar intensified, with police deploying lathi-charges to disperse crowds. The CJP’s demands remained focused on accountability for the NEET paper leak and broader educational reforms. Saurav Das stated, “Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!”
Coverage revealed that the Parliament’s Monsoon Session began amid heightened tensions, with opposition parties raising the issue of police action against protesters.
The CJP’s protest, led by students and youth activists, was met with significant security measures, and the Delhi Police denied permission for the march, citing prohibitory orders in central Delhi.
Protesters continued to gather at Jantar Mantar despite adverse weather and security restrictions as details emerged. CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addressed the assembled crowd, reiterating the group’s commitment to its demands and the need for high-level government engagement.
Reporting indicated that the protest has persisted for over a month, with activists such as Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike and other civil society leaders joining the demonstration. The situation at Jantar Mantar remained tense, with continued police presence and crowd control measures in place.
In the context of the ongoing agitation, analysis showed that the CJP’s insistence on meeting with a Cabinet Minister was a key factor in the government’s decision to facilitate talks with JP Nadda. The protest’s scale and the involvement of prominent activists and political leaders have kept the issue in national focus.
“Today, student and youth groups from across the entire country have gathered at Jantar Mantar. Their sole concern is the future of crores of students and youth in this nation,” said AAP leader Gopal Rai at the protest site.
Further developments are expected as the meeting between Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and JP Nadda proceeds, with the outcome likely to influence the trajectory of the ongoing protests and the government’s response to the CJP’s demands in the coming days.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.