Cops Remove Sonam Wangchuk From Jantar Mantar, Take Him To Hospital

On 18 July 2026, activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to hospital by Delhi Police after 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The action followed a period of deteriorating health, with Wangchuk and supporters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, had drawn significant public and political attention, with a planned march to Parliament scheduled for 20 July.
According to The Indian Express, Wangchuk had vowed to “stay alive at any cost” until the planned march, despite showing signs of mild dehydration and weight loss. His physician reported that while he was physically weak, he remained mentally alert, and his health was being closely monitored by government doctors as directed by the Delhi High Court.
As reported by The Hindu, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to hospital for “essential medical care” on expert advice and court orders. The police stated that while complying with the High Court’s directive, some commotion occurred at the protest site, but authorities exercised restraint. Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained, and access to Jantar Mantar was restricted.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Dipke alleged that police used force to remove Wangchuk and other protesters. The police, however, maintained that the transfer was necessary for medical reasons and that they appealed to protesters to vacate the site peacefully. The All India Students’ Association reported that other hunger strikers remained at the site, with some forming a human chain to prevent police action.
“As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care,” the police stated.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, tensions escalated at Jantar Mantar as police moved Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk had previously stated he had lost nearly 20% of his body weight but remained determined to continue the protest. The agitation, which began on 20 June, saw support from opposition leaders and civil society members.
Coverage revealed that police requested protesters to vacate Jantar Mantar following Wangchuk’s removal. The planned march to Parliament was gaining traction, with protesters demanding accountability for the NEET-UG examination controversy.
Doctors had warned that Wangchuk’s condition was critical, with his weight dropping to 56.55 kg and vital signs under close observation as details emerged. The Delhi High Court had directed daily clinical monitoring and immediate intervention if required, emphasising the value of every citizen’s life.
“The life of every citizen is precious,” the High Court order stated, mandating medical supervision for Wangchuk during the protest.
Officials confirmed that the police acted on medical advice and court orders, and that a minor commotion occurred as protesters attempted to obstruct the transfer. Authorities reiterated their request for a peaceful end to the agitation at Jantar Mantar.
The protest site saw a heavy police presence, and videos showed heated exchanges as Wangchuk was escorted to hospital according to eyewitness accounts. Support for Wangchuk’s demands continued from various groups, with further updates on his condition awaited.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.