Viral Report on Lucknow Muslims Being Told How to Apply for Arms License Is Old!

The video dates back to July 2019 and is not a recent one.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video showing an India TV report, which talks about a mosque in Lucknow "training" Muslims to apply for arms licenses, has gone viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing this video are sharing it as a recent clip, with the following text accompanying the video:

"Lucknow: Mosques are openly telling Muslims to get guns and they are training them to file for licenses. Meanwhile Hindus, wow Rahul Gandhi said he will give me 1L Khatakat so I will vote for him (sic)."

The video dates back to July 2019 and is not a recent one.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The Quint also received a query for this video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline.

But...?: The video is five years old, dating back to July 2019, and is not recent.

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search on YouTube, using the words 'Lucknow mosque arms license'.

  • Its description mentioned that it showed lawyer Mehmood Pracha on conducting "a training camp" at a mosque in Lucknow, to assist people with filing gun license forms.

The video dates back to July 2019 and is not a recent one.

The report dates back to July 2019.

(Source: India TV/YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

Using the same keywords, we looked for news reports on the incident.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Pracha spoke to people at Lucknow's Tile Wali Mosque after Friday prayers.

  • Prominent cleric Maulana Jawad had initially requested Pracha to conduct the camp at the Bada Imambara mosque, but "deferred the plan" after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that the Centre "would soon enact a law to combat mob-lynching and hate crimes (sic)," it added.

  • Pracha went ahead with the plan anyway, saying that he had told people about their Constitutional right to life and self-defence.

  • He opined that "Muslims and SC/STs have been left with no option" but to defend themselves, claiming that the authorities had "failed in their duty to protect them."

Probe initiated: After the video went viral in 2019, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and spokesperson Srikant Sharma told India Today that mob lynchings were "highly condemning," however, "there shouldn't be any politics."

  • Sharma added that the police had taken note of the "attempt being made to incite people, " and would take strict action against people "trying to flare up tension in the society."

  • Lucknow Police took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe against Pracha, as seen in a reply to a video of the incident shared by Times Now on X.

The video dates back to July 2019 and is not a recent one.

Lucknow Police had initiated a probe against Pracha.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An old video report about lawyer Mehmood Pracha talking to people about applying for arms licenses is being falsely shared as a recent event.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Muslims   Lucknow   Arms Act 

