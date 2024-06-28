Gujarat: Muslim Man 'Hit With Bats, Knives' At Cricket Match, Dies in Hospital

Salman was a resident of Polson compound in Gujarat's Anand and worked in the garment business.

Locals say that tensions had begun even before the match because Muslim players were doing very well in the tournament and this didn't go down well with a section of pro-Hindutva locals.

According to activist Aasim Khedawala, many of the players who did well in quarter finals and semi-finals were Muslims. Apparently even in the final, one team mostly comprised of Muslims and the other team also had 2-3 Muslims.

The organisers had warned that a there could be a communal confrontation because of this and many of the Muslim players also said that they didn't feel safe.