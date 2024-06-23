Ek Tha Akbarnagar: UP Locality Razed, Displaced People Struggle to Resume Lives

While some of the people affected are coming to terms with the fact that they have to rebuild their lives from scratch, there are several who are worried about earning a livelihood and living without basic amenities like schools and hospitals at their newly allotted flats. The flats are at the multistoried buildings built under the PM Aawas Yojana in Vasant Kunj.

Raju, who is specially-abled and a father of three, has been allotted a flat on the second floor, making matters difficult for him. To sustain his family, he drives a rented battery rickshaw in Gomtinagar area in the city, at least 20 km from Vasant Kunj, where he has been allotted a flat.