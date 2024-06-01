Fact-Check: This Photo of a Massive Crowd Has Nothing To Do with Donald Trump

A photo of a massive crowd gathered outdoors, near a beach, has gone viral on social media, where people are linking the image to former US President Donald Trump.
The claim: While some posts claim that the photo shows protesters on the streets after Trump was convicted for felony on 30 May 2024, others claimed that the photo shows people attending his rally in New Jersey on 11 May 2024.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a simple reverse image search on the viral photo using Google Lens.
This led us to an X post by user 'Classic Rock in Pics', shared in January 2022.
It mentioned that the photo showed people at Copacabana Beach in Brazil's Rio De Janeiro, attending a free concert by British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart.
The photo was also a part of a 2012 listicle about the world's biggest concerts.
Using relevant keywords for more information led us to the website of the Guinness Book of Records, which mentioned that Stewart's concert was the world's biggest free rock concert in terms of attendance.
An estimated 42 lakh people gathered to watch Stewart's performance at Copacabana Beach on New Year's Eve in 1994.
Conclusion: A 30-year-old photo has gone viral on the internet, where users are linking it to Donald Trump.
