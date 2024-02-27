ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Images From Brazil Shared to Claim Kukis Turned Forest Into Wasteland in Manipur

These images are from Brazil. A couple transformed a barren land into a forest by planting trees.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A set of two images showing a barren land and a lush green forest are going viral on social media to claim that it's from Manipur.

The claim further blames the Kuki community for turning the forest into a wasteland.

These images are from Brazil. A couple transformed a barren land into a forest by planting trees.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: These images are from Brazil and are unrelated to the Kukis in Manipur.

  • It shows how two people transformed a barren land into a forest by planting trees in the Minas Gerais region.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the pictures and came across a report from the British tabloid Metro on 4 May 2019.

  • The article carried images and it matched the photograph showing the barren land in the viral post.

  • It also mentioned that photojournalist Sebastião Ribeiro Salgado and his wife Lélia replanted trees in nearly 1,754-acre plot of land and transformed it into the lush green forest as before.

  • Salgado returned to Brazil in the Minas Gerais region and decided to take this step nearly 30 years ago.

These images are from Brazil. A couple transformed a barren land into a forest by planting trees.

The story can be read here.

(Source: Metro/Screenshot)

  • This was also reported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

  • He also founded Instituto Terra, a non-profit civil organization, in April 1998.

We found the location on maps: We checked Google maps and Earth with Instituto Terra and the location matched the viral images.

These images are from Brazil. A couple transformed a barren land into a forest by planting trees.

The location is Instituto Terra, Aimorés in Brazil.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

0

Conclusion: Images from Brazil are being falsely shared as from Manipur with a claim that they show the difference between the condition of hills before and after Kuki's arrival.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  manipur   Fact Check   Webqoof 

