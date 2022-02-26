Old Images of Ukraine President Zelenskyy Viral Amid Russian Attack

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, multiple photos of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in military uniform are being shared claiming that "he has put on military uniform to join troops fighting for their homeland".

The claim is being shared in the backdrop of Russia launching an all-out invasion of Ukraine through land, air and water, following which Zelenskyy has called on all citizens who are ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, adding Ukraine's capital Kyiv will issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

However, we found that all the images are old and are not related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

