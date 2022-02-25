‘Left Alone To Defend Our State’: Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Amid Russian Invasion

While informing that 137 have died in the first day of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, 25 February, said that his country had been "left alone" to fight Russia after the Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "military operation" in the Donbas region on Thursday.

In a video address, Zelenskyy said, "We have been left alone to defend our state...Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone," news agency AFP reported.

Another 316 people had been wounded, he said.