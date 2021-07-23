Old Image From Patna Shared as Condition of Mumbai During Rains
The picture was taken in a clothing store in Bihar's Patna in 2019, when the state saw widespread floods.
A photo of a flooded garment store with furniture floating around is being shared on social media with a claim that it is from Mumbai as the city has been experiencing heavy rainfall.
Social media users have reacted in different ways, from questioning the use of taxpayers' money to expressing sadness over the damage to life and livelihood.
However, we found that the photograph was taken in a clothing store in Patna in 2019, when northern Bihar saw severe floods in which 13 districts were inundated.
CLAIM
Users on social media have shared the photograph, claiming that it is recent and from Mumbai, Maharashtra.
WHAT WE FOUND
We ran the photograph through reverse image search, which led us to a Facebook post by page 'Chakia Live Champaran'. This post, published on 28 September 2019, identified the location as 'The Raymond Shop' opposite Hathwa Market in Patna, Bihar.
We found a tweet by News18 Bihar from 28 September that year with the photograph. The tweet confirmed the shop's location in Patna and provided a helpline number for people to call on.
Next, we reached out to a local reporter who also confirmed that the photograph was from Patna and was taken in 2019, when the city experienced heavy waterlogging.
According to an article by India Today, Bihar experienced devastating floods in 2019, in which more than 88.4 lakh people were affected in 13 districts and 130 people lost their lives.
Clearly, a photograph from Patna was shared with a false claim that it showed Mumbai's condition after rain.
