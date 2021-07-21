In Videos: Record Rainfall in China Causes Devastation, 12 Reported Dead

After Germany, a record-breaking rainfall in China has triggered raging floods. Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, 21 July, that the severe flood situation has resulted in "significant loss of life and damage to property".

More than 1,00,000 Chinese citizens had to be evacuated from their homes, as photos and video footage circulating on social media platforms showed the extent of the devastation.

In a tragic event, commuters were trapped inside the metro carriage with chest-high water in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province, where water flooded into the underground subway, leading to 12 deaths and five injuries in the city's 'Line Five' during rush hour.

The subway reportedly got flooded between the Shakou Road and Haitan Temple stations around 6 pm on Tuesday, 20 July.