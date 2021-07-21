IMD Issues Red Alert in Mumbai as Heavy Rain Continues To Lash the City

Meanwhile, Maharashtra region is also likely to receive widespread rainfall until Thursday, 22 July, following which the intensity of showers is likely to reduce, Dr Sarkar informed the news agency.

He further said two synoptic systems are causing "very heavy rain over Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra, especially the Ghat areas".

While an orange alert means that authorities ought to "be prepared", a red alert stands for "warning" and signals the authorities to "take action".

Previously, at least 31 people died in different incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas as heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday, 18 July.