A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members armed with swords attacking Jamia Masjid in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "RSS members in Ghaziabad armed with swords surrounded Jamia Masjid, Muslims trapped inside and several injured. Police response remains unclear, Ghaziabad police seems compromised?"
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a post by journalist Rana Ayyub from 2022 with the same visuals.
The post, uploaded on , is captioned, "In BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) ruled Madhya Pradesh, a massive crowd of Hindu radicals with swords, axe in front of a mosque, playing Islamophobic songs with police being spectators. Can the world ignore the silence of Narendra Modi. (sic)"
We found another post carrying the same visuals, stating that it shows a Hindutva mob with swords in front of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sarangpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Independent news platform Muslim Mirror published a report on about CPI(M) questioning the PM's silence over the communal incidents that happened during Ram Navami.
The report shared a visual that matches the viral video with a caption that suggests it shows 'Hindu extremists threatening Muslims at a mosque in Sarangpur, Madhya Pradesh.'
Based on the information, we were able to geolocate the area on Google Maps and confirm that it matches the visuals from the viral video.
The Official account of the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate commented under the viral claim that the information is misleading and false.
They stated that no such incident has occurred within their jurisdiction.
Conclusion: The video is not recent. It dates back to 2022 and shows an incident where a Hindutva mob with swords surrounded a mosque in Sarangpur, Madhya Pradesh.
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