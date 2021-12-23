Old Clip of BJP MLA’s Arrest in Hyderabad Shared With a Misleading Narrative

An old video of police personnel forcefully detaining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh is being shared across social media platforms to claim that the incident happened in Hyderabad recently.

The claim further goes on to say that the only BJP legislator in Telangana, was arrested in Amberpet, Hyderabad last night on orders by the Commissioner of Police, as he was against people offering namaz on a road outside the temple.

However, we found that the incident occurred in 2019, after a mosque had been demolished by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for road widening purposes.

As per reports, the arrest took place after local Muslim groups had assembled at the site of a demolished mosque in protest and people from other outfits had gathered. In order to maintain peace and harmony, many of those present at the site were taken into preventative custody.