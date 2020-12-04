GHMC Election Results: BJP Takes Lead in Early Trends
Catch all live updates on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election results here.
Counting for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections began at 8 am on Friday, 4 December, with the results to be declared later in the day. Early trends suggested that the BJP is leading in 80 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 29 seats, as of 10 am.
The election had concluded on 1 December and the BJP, TRS and AIMIM are all looking to win the prestige battle.
The results will reflect if the BJP has succeeded in making a political statement or the TRS and the AIMIM have manages to tackle the push.
- A 46.60 percent voter turnout was seen in the elections
- The election was perceived to be one of the most polarised ones in recent times as the BJP went all guns blazing after the TRS and AIMIM during campaigning
- Home Minister Amit Shah on 29 November said that the BJP wanted to free Hyderabad from the ‘Nawab-Nizam’ culture
- The ruling TRS and AIMIM are looking to maintain their majorities in the civic body while tackling the BJP influx
BJP Leads in 80 Seats
The BJP is leading in 80 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 29 seats, The Times of India (TOI) reported.
Counting to Begin Shortly
Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections will begin shortly.
Over 34 Lakh Votes Cast in Hyderabad Municipal Polls
A total of 46.60 percent of over 74 lakh voters cast their votes on Tuesday in the elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Telangana State Election Commission said on Wednesday.
The final figures were released a day after the polling which was largely peaceful and smooth, barring a goof-up which led to poll postponement in one division.
All Involved in GHMC Campaign Advised to Self-Isolate
Telangana's health authorities on Wednesday advised all those who participated in the campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to isolate themselves for one week.
All the party leaders, party workers, and other individuals who were directly involved in the campaigning have been urged to isolate so that they don't end up spreading COVID-19.
Director of Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao said individuals who were actively involved in the campaigning can also get themselves tested at the nearest government urban primary health centre.
