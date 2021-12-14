TRS Makes a Clean Sweep in Telangana Council Polls

Local body representatives, including corporators, councilors, ZPTC, and MPTC members, had cast their votes in the six constituencies in five undivided districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak, and Nalgonda.



The polling was held for two seats in Karimnagar district and one each in the remaining four districts. A total of 5,326 voters were eligible to cast their votes, while 26 candidates were in the fray.



In Karimnagar, the TRS won both the seats. L Ramana, who quit as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president to join the TRS a few months ago, and Bhanu Prasad, were elected on the basis of first preferential votes.



Out of 1,324 votes in Karimnagar, 1,320 were polled. The magic figure for a candidate to win the election was 441. Ramana secured 479 votes, while Bhanu Prasad garnered 585 votes.



TRS rebel candidate and former Karimnagar mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh, who was backed by the BJP, failed to cause an upset as he could secure only 232 votes. Other independent candidates polled eight votes, while 17 votes were declared invalid.



In Adilabad, TRS candidate Dande Vithal won the seat, defeating his nearest rival and independent candidate Pushpa Rani by a majority of 667 votes. Out of 860 valid votes, Vithal polled 742, while Pushpa Rani, backed by the Opposition parties, could secure only 75 votes.