Old Clip of BJP Candidate Garlanded With Shoes Falsely Linked to Bihar Polls

A post is being widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter) with a video showing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate being garlanded with shoes by an elderly man. The post claims that the clip is related to the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

The Bihar elections are being conducted in two phases, on 6 and 11 November 2025, while the counting of votes and result announcement will take place on 14 November 2025.

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that the video shows recent visuals from the ongoing Bihar elections, suggesting that people were protesting against the BJP candidate following initial vote projections.