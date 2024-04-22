Old Video Shared to Claim 2024 BJP LS Candidate Welcomed With Garland of Shoes

A video showing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader being garlanded with shoes is going viral on social media with people linking it to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The clip also shows an old man rebuking the candidate before putting the garland on the later.
What is the truth?: This video dates back to 2018 and is from Dhamnod, Madhya Pradesh.
It shows BJP candidate Dinesh Sharma, who was garlanded with shoes by a local when he was campaigning for the civic body elections in the state's Dhar district.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search of some of the keyframes of the viral video and found a news report from 2018 which carried a screenshot from the same video.
The report by English news channel NDTV was published on 8 January 2018.
It mentioned that Dinesh Sharma, a BJP candidate for Dhamnod Civic election, was garlanded with shoes while campaigning.
We also came across the same video uploaded on YouTube by news agency Asian News International (ANI) on 8 January 2018.
The video reports shows a byte of the man who had put the garland around Sharma. He states that he did this to highlight the acute water problem in the region.
It also carries Sharma's byte in which he can be heard saying that "these are our people and we will sit down and sort out all the issues."
The same video was also shared in 2022, linking it to the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections and was fact-checked by The Quint's WebQoof team.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old video from Madhya Pradesh is being shared to falsely linked to the 2024 General elections.
