Old Artwork of Flag Made From Hair Falsely Linked to Anti-Hijab Protests in Iran

An image showing a flag made of hair is going viral on social media with a claim that it was hoisted by Iranian women as a symbol of defiance while protesting over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran, who was arrested by the 'morality police' for 'failing to meet' the country's strict dress code for women.

The image has been used by various news outlets and shared by several users on social media, linking it to the protests.

However, this is an old image which dates back to 2014. This artwork was created by Belgian artist Edith Dekyndt. It was stuck on the rocks on the Diamant coast in France's Martinique, where a boat transporting a hundred African captives was washed up in 1830s.