No, This Video Doesn’t Show Indian Soldiers at Siachen Glacier

A video showing two people climbing a mountain as ice and wind blow around them is being widely shared on social media, where users are sharing it as a video of Indian soldiers braving the cold at Siachen Glacier.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an Instagram post shared by Times of India on 26 December 2025.
The video was credited to one 'ruslan_gazonio' and was shared as a video of two mountaineers reaching the summit of Mexico's Pico de Orizaba on 10 November.
We went through the profile mentioned in the caption and found that he had shared the video on 12 November 2025.
It had tagged two other people in the post, saying, "This is not AI. This is our team at the Orisaba peak in Mexico (sic)."
Indian mountaineer Narendra Kumar also shared the same video, as one of Gazonio and two others climbing the Mexican mountain.
Kazakh media outlet Elorda Media also shared this video, congratulating one of the climbers, Galymzhan Kuspanov, on being the first Kazakh national to attain the '7 summits' achievement.
Conclusion: A video of three people summiting Mexico's Pico de Orizaba is being falsely shared as a video of Indian soldiers at the Siachen Glacier.
