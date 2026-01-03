ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, This Video Doesn’t Show Indian Soldiers at Siachen Glacier

The video shows three mountaineers summit the Pico de Orizaba in Mexico.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing two people climbing a mountain as ice and wind blow around them is being widely shared on social media, where users are sharing it as a video of Indian soldiers braving the cold at Siachen Glacier.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

But..?: The claim is false.

  • The video shows a team of mountaineers scaling Mexico's Pico de Orizaba, the highest peak in the country.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an Instagram post shared by Times of India on 26 December 2025.

  • The video was credited to one 'ruslan_gazonio' and was shared as a video of two mountaineers reaching the summit of Mexico's Pico de Orizaba on 10 November.

  • We went through the profile mentioned in the caption and found that he had shared the video on 12 November 2025.

  • It had tagged two other people in the post, saying, "This is not AI. This is our team at the Orisaba peak in Mexico (sic)."

  • Indian mountaineer Narendra Kumar also shared the same video, as one of Gazonio and two others climbing the Mexican mountain.

Kazakh media outlet Elorda Media also shared this video, congratulating one of the climbers, Galymzhan Kuspanov, on being the first Kazakh national to attain the '7 summits' achievement.

Conclusion: A video of three people summiting Mexico's Pico de Orizaba is being falsely shared as a video of Indian soldiers at the Siachen Glacier.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Indian Army   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×