Shooter Sandeep Singh – Once With Army in Siachen Glacier, Now at Olympics Pier

Sandeep Singh has ice in his veins.
Metaphorically, of course, but true in two ways. Firstly, because of his performance at the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) trials over the last couple of months. Competing against shooters who had won quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sandeep – who had not – had the best final average score after the four trials in men’s 10m Air Rifle. He never looked out of place, ideas, or depth, and now stands on the brink of representing the nation at the Olympics.
Secondly, because for a good few months of his life, he did not have the comfort of the walls of shooting ranges as his immediate surroundings, but the vast, palish, doomsday-resembling abyss of the Siachen glacier. It was not long back that Sandeep, of the Sikh Light Infantry regiment in the Indian Army, tested positive in a doping diagnosis. Consequently, he was asked to leave the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) and join his regiment in Siachen.
To Siachen and Back
Reflecting on the chapter he would much rather forget, Sandeep tells The Quint:
After I was banned in 2020, I had to leave the AMU and go to Siachen. But I still wanted to pursue shooting. I knew very well that I had not done anything wrong, so why would I quit the sport? I decided to continue shooting regardless.Sandeep Singh
Whilst still in the glacier, he lodged a request that did not fall on deaf ears.
I requested our CO (Commanding Officer) to give me another opportunity. He agreed to conduct trials, I did well in that and got back into the sport. Indian Army supported me throughout this ordeal.Sandeep Singh
Surprisingly, Sandeep returned from Siachen a much better shooter than ever before.
When you are at the Siachen, aisa feel hota hai jaise aap desh ke liye khade ho (it feels as if you’re standing on the frontier for your country). My time there also resulted in thought clarity and a sudden spike in my shooting scores. When I came back and tried shooting again, I did much better than before. I was at Siachen for only about seven months, but the break helped my shooting career.Sandeep Singh
Running for & Into the Indian Army
Hailing from Behbal Khurd in Faridkot, Punjab, Sandeep was initially unaware of the existence of a sport called shooting, let alone harbouring dreams of pursuing it.
Growing up in Faridkot, I was only into running and studying. Shooting came into my life much later. I wanted to join the Indian Army. I have two brothers, and my parents were of the opinion that at least one of us should be in the Army. Kyunki desh ke liye ladna garv waali baat hai (Because it is a matter of pride to fight for the nation).Sandeep Singh
The running training paid dividends, as he soon joined the Indian Army.
My running coach trained me specifically to get into the Army. I was also into cross-country. In 2014, I stood first in running at the Army Recruitment Rally, which got me the job.Sandeep Singh
The Transition To Shooting
The transition towards shooting occurred when the Army personnel discovered Sandeep’s innate, and till then, unexplored talent in shooting. Trying out the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) weapons for the first time, he outperformed all of his peers.
Once I got into the Army, I was asjed to shoot with the INSAS rifle. That was the first time I held a rifle, I had no prior experience in shooting. But I was a natural at it. I did very well, so the Army only decided to get me into shooting. I got the sports rifle after completing my training in 2016. I won medals at the state-level events, and also in AMU events.Sandeep Singh
The next few years, prior to the doping suspension, went smoothly.
After getting selected in AMU I won a national medal in 2018, which got me my first promotion. A year later, I was playing in international competitions. I was even a part of the Indian shooting squad at the Tokyo Olympics, as a reserve.Sandeep Singh
Knowing All About Pressure Management
Among the many known, and renowned names competing in the national trials, Sandeep was not initially regarded as among the prime contenders for a ticket to Paris. Though he had improved his scores since returning from suspension, his competitors had been on a curve of consistent progress whilst he was posted in Siachen.
That, however, did not deter him from believing he could top the charts.
I never thought that I wouldn’t be able to match them (other contenders), because I know what I can do. I have participated in World Cups, I have competed against great shooters. At the Asian Championships in Jakarta, I got a score of 633.4.Sandeep Singh
Working in his favour was his indifference towards the competition’s pressure, for his days in the Army had taught him all about controlling nerves.
I have been handling pressure ever since I got into the Army. The training of the Indian Army is very intense. Having gone through that, I don’t feel as much pressure in shooting. Pressure also comes when you have already won a quota – I didn’t, so I went to the trails without any worry. I just knew what I had to do, and I followed whatever my coaches and psychologists told me.Sandeep Singh
Supported by Reliance Foundation, the shooter further adds:
Reliance Foundation have helped me with a psychologist, nutritionists and physiotherapists. The psychologist has taught me about how to prepare for events and I have been following the guidelines. I also have better knowledge about nutrition now.Sandeep Singh
NRAI are yet to decide on India’s shooting contingent on Paris, but should he be on the flight, Sandeep knows what his target is:
I am only thinking about the gold medal. I am training hard for it, and I am confident that I can win gold for my country.Sandeep Singh
