No, This Is Not Justice Pardiwala With Sonia Gandhi & He Was Not a Congress MLA

A photograph showing a judge standing near Congress president Sonia Gandhi has gone viral with a claim that it shows Justice JB Pardiwala, who was a part of the Supreme Court of India bench that reprimanded suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma recently.

Sharma had filed a plea for clubbing of the FIRs against her in different states over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Justices Surya Kant and Pardiwala said they were not convinced with Sharma's plea and advised her lawyers to withdraw it.