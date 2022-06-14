Row Over Prophet Muhammad Is India’s Internal Issue: Senior Bangladesh Minister

The controversy triggered by remarks made by two former BJP functionaries against Prophet Muhammad is India's "internal issue" and it is not an attention-grabbing matter in Bangladesh unlike in some other Muslim nations, a senior Bangladeshi minister has said, as he dismissed criticism that the country's government is "compromising" on the issue.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud also "congratulated" the Indian government for taking legal action over the issue and said that any statement against the Prophet should be condemned.

Talking to a group of visiting Indian journalists in Dhaka, he noted that an FIR has been registered in India on this issue and hoped that further action would also be taken.