Is This a Video of IAF’s Aerobatic Manoeuvre at Dubai Air Show? No!

A viral clip showing an aerobatic display is being shared online as a show performed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The Dubai Air Show is held every two years, bringing together the global aerospace and defence industry for a large-scale exhibition and flying display. This year, the show was held from 17-21 November.

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that the coloured smoke flypast display was performed by the IAF at the Dubai Air Show 2025.