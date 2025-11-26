Is This a Video of IAF’s Aerobatic Manoeuvre at Dubai Air Show? No!

A viral clip showing an aerobatic display is being shared online as a show performed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Dubai Airshow 2025.
The Dubai Air Show is held every two years, bringing together the global aerospace and defence industry for a large-scale exhibition and flying display. This year, the show was held from 17-21 November.
What's the claim?: The viral post claims that the coloured smoke flypast display was performed by the IAF at the Dubai Air Show 2025.
What's the truth?: The claim is .
The video show the Frecce Tricolori, the official aerobatic patrol of the Italian Military Aviation, which was performed at the Jesolo Air Show on the Italian coast held on 28 June 2025.
What We Found: We ran keyframes from the viral clip through Google Reverse Image Search.
The results led us to multiple YouTube videos identifying the aerobatic display as the Frecce Tricolori, the official aerobatic team of the Italian Air Force.
A keyword search helped us trace the original uploader, whose caption clearly stated that the video was from the Jesolo Air Show 2025.
To verify this, we checked the official tourism website of Jesolo, which confirms that the 2025 edition of the air show was held in June 2025.
The upload date of the viral clip was also in June, which aligns with this timeline.
We cross-checked the visuals of the Frecce Tricolori Airshow at Jesolo from the official website of the Jesolo Air Show.
The photos show the same formation style and red, white, and green smoke trails (colours of the Italian flag), not saffron, white, and green as claimed.
Also the photo has the same background coastline, waterline, and pier structures visible in the viral clip.
We also reviewed public reports and coverage of the Dubai Airshow 2025. There are no credible reports, videos, or official releases confirming any coloured-smoke aerobatic flypast by the Indian Air Force at the event.
At the Dubai Airshow 2025, an Indian aircraft, Tejas crashed during a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre, killing the pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal on 21 November 2025.
Conclusion: The viral clip does not show an aerobatic display by the Indian Air Force at the Dubai Airshow 2025. It features the Frecce Tricolori performing at the Jesolo Air Show 2025 in Italy.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)