No, the Axe Insignia on Army Tanks Wasn't Added After 2014

The photograph highlighting the symbol on the tank's external surface was shared with the following Hindi text -

"भारत के युद्ध टेंक #अर्जुन_टैंक पर भगवान #परशुराम का शस्त्र #फरसा। ये दिखाता है कि मोदी सरकार हर स्तर पर भारत को सनातन मय करने में लगी है।जय परशुराम।(sic)"

[Translation: Lord Parshuram's weapon on Indian Army's 'Arjun' battle tank. This shows that the Modi government is busy promoting Sanatan (Hinduism) on every level. Glory to Parshuram.]