Delhi Riots 2020: HC Grants Bail to 2 Accused in Murder Case of 85-Yr-Old Woman

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 1 February, granted bail to two of the three accused in the murder case of an 85-year-old woman during the North East Delhi riots in 2020.

Justice Subramonium Prasad granted bail to accused Arun Kumar and Ravi Kumar but denied relief to Vishal Singh, the third accused in the case. The accused are facing prosecution in the murder case of Akbari Begum.

“The clinching evidence that tilts this Court to prolong the incarceration of the petitioner is his presence in the clipping wherein he is clearly identified at the scene of crime, pelting stones and dragging a scooty near the scene of crime and pelting stones towards the residence of the complainant," said Justice Prasad, while declining the bail to Vishal Singh.