Republic Day Parade: Indian Army to Showcase Evolution of Uniform & Rifles

To maintain the COVID-19 protocol, each marching unit will have 96 soldiers instead of the usual 144.

Kakkar informed that Rajput regiment soldiers, the Indian Army's first marching contingent, will sport the 1950s uniform and carry 303 rifles.

The second marching contingent of the Assam regiment soldiers will wear the 1960s uniform of the Indian Army and carry 303 rifles.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment will wear the 1970s uniform and carry 7.62 mm self-loading rifles. They will form the third marching contingent, he informed.

The Sikh Light Infantry and Army Ordnance Corps Regiment will form the fourth and fifth marching contingents, respectively and will be wearing the current uniform of the Army and carry 5.56 mm Insas rifles, Kakkar informed.