Republic Day Parade: Indian Army to Showcase Evolution of Uniform & Rifles
To maintain the COVID-19 protocol, each marching unit will have 96 soldiers instead of the usual 144.
The Indian Army will showcase how its uniforms and rifles have evolved over the decades at this year's Republic Day parade, Major General Alok Kakkar said during a press conference on Sunday, 23 January.
Kakkar informed that three marching contingents of the Indian Army would wear uniforms and sport rifles from previous decades, while one contingent would be wearing the new combat uniform and carrying the latest Tavor rifles during the parade.
"There will be eight contingents of the Indian Armed Forces in the Republic Day Parade, which will include six contingents of Army, one each from Air Force and the Navy. Four would be from Central Armed Police Forces, one from Delhi Police, two from National Cadet Corps and one from NSS," he said.
Marching Units to Follow COVID-19 Protocol
Kakkar informed that Rajput regiment soldiers, the Indian Army's first marching contingent, will sport the 1950s uniform and carry 303 rifles.
The second marching contingent of the Assam regiment soldiers will wear the 1960s uniform of the Indian Army and carry 303 rifles.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment will wear the 1970s uniform and carry 7.62 mm self-loading rifles. They will form the third marching contingent, he informed.
The Sikh Light Infantry and Army Ordnance Corps Regiment will form the fourth and fifth marching contingents, respectively and will be wearing the current uniform of the Army and carry 5.56 mm Insas rifles, Kakkar informed.
Parachute regiment soldiers, who will form the sixth contingent, will wear the new combat uniform and carry Tavor rifles, Kakkar further said.
The new combat uniform was unveiled earlier this month.
