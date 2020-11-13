Three Indian-Americans to Lead Biden-Harris Transition Team

Arun Majumdar of Stanford University will head the Department of Energy transition team; Rahul Gupta of March of Dimes will head the Office of National Drug Policy team, and Kiran Ahuja of Philanthropy Northwest will head Office of Personnel Management team.

The Biden transition team said the ARTs have been rolled out “to ensure a smooth transfer of power, and preparing for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and their cabinet to hit the ground running on Day One.”

There are at least 20 other Indian Americans in ARTs relating to the Departments of State, Commerce, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Justice, Labor, and the Federal Reserve.