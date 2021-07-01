Clip on Lack of Jobs Falsely Linked to 'Religious Conversion Scam'

First we reached out to the Noida Deaf Society (NDS) who told us that the two individuals seen in the video were not associated with them.

An interpreter from the NDS told us that the interpreter who was on the News Nation bulletin gave the correct interpretation and the anchor was wrong in linking the video with religious conversion.

We then reached out to other sign language experts for interpreting the video and they said, "The men are from Haryana Deaf Society. In the video, they said that they wanted to file a case and a lawyer was helping them do that. They said that the lawyer was supposed to charge them Rs 2-3 lakh and they had eight days to arrange for the money. Nowhere in the conversation did they mention religious conversion or anything of that sort".