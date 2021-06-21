Two Arrested by UP ATS for Allegedly Converting Deaf Kids & Women

The anti-terrorism squad of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two men from south Delhi on charges of running an illegal religious conversion racket across the country, reported India Today.

According to the report, the suspects, Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam, both residents of Jamia Nagar, were involved in the conversion of over 1,000 children and women with hearing impairment to Islam.