Born a Hindu, Held For ‘Forcible Conversions’: Who is Umar Gautam?

Born in a Rajput family in Fatehpur, Umar Gautam’s original name was Shyam Pratap Singh. His wife, Raziya who converted her name from Rajesh Kumar in the 1990s, said Umar had decided to adopt Islam in 1984 while pursuing BSc at the Govind Ballabh Pant University, now in Uttarakhand.

Raziya said, “He had a friend and roommate named Nasir Khan in his college. Initially, he would be very inquisitive about Nasir’s religious beliefs and practices but later was pleased by the thought process. He studied about the religion before he decided to convert.”

Raziya’s father, also a Rajput, was friends with Umar’s family. Their marriage was fixed even before Umar decided to convert. Raziya says, “There was a culture of getting young girls married before 18 back in those days and since our families were friends, it was decided long ago that I would be married to Umar, who was five years older to me. But, in 1984 when Umar converted, his decision sent shockwaves in our respective families. There were many problems, but the families thought that maybe Umar was distracted by a Muslim girl and would be back to the Hindu fold if they get him married off. So our marriage happened in 1985.”

But, that did not happen. Raziya said, “The families slowly realised that Umar was serious about adopting Islam as his religion. As the date for my Gauhna approached, a ceremonial sending off to my in-laws, my family started saying that they would want to break off my marriage. But, I had insisted that his religion did not matter to me. It was my decision to move to Delhi with him in the 1990s, after I became an adult.”

Umar Gautam was teaching Islamic Studies in Jamia Milia Islamia when Raziya moved in with him. She says, “Unlike what news reports are claiming, he never forced me to change my religion. I myself was a very religious person and believed in Hindu gods. When I started living with him, I started getting to know more about Islam. I liked the ideas and practices and after a couple of months, adopted Islam of my own will.”

Raziya said they were in touch with many of his relatives even after their marriage. His family had told Hindustan Times that the family had disowned him after he converted to Islam. The UP ATS went to Fatehpur on Saturday to further investigate Umar’s conversion and talk to his family.