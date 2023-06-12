Video From Myanmar Falsely Shared as 'Kuki Terrorists' Using Drones in Manipur

A video showing a man in a black combat uniform holding a drone camera is being shared on the internet. The clip then shows drone footage of villages, farms, and forests is being shared on the internet.

What's the claim?: The claim states that this video is from Manipur and shows 'Kuki terrorists' navigating the Manipur police to attack them.

The state has seen a series of violent clashes since May, where over 90 people have died.