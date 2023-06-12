'Can't Hold Peace Talks': Kukis Object to CM's Inclusion in Manipur Committee

A day after the Home Ministry formed a peace committee in Manipur, the state which has been witnessing ethnic violence, several representatives of Kuki communities announced that they will boycott the panel.

Details: On Sunday, 11 June, some representatives of the community stated that members of the committee had been appointed without their consent.

They said that the Centre should be a part of the committee as they can't sit with the Manipur government for the peace talks.

About the committee: The committee, headed by the Manipur governor, includes the chief minister, a few ministers in the state government, MPs, MLAs & leaders from different political parties, civil servants, educationists, artists, social workers, and representatives of different ethnic groups.