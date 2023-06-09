Manipur Unrest: Amid Mass Displacement, a Mother Pleads To Find Her Missing Son

Having experienced the horrors of allegedly armed Kuki militants, the Ngangom family's world was turned upside down on the night of 28 May when their house was set ablaze.

Ngangom Vijeta, one of the daughters, told The Quint, “All the houses in the Sungnu-Serau area have been burned down. We built our houses with our sweat and blood. Now, how will we rebuild them again?”

Ngangom, her husband, two sons, and three daughters managed to escape the area, but tragically, their youngest son, 18-year-old Ngangom Nevy, remains missing.