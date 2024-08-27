ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Does This Video Show Muslims Attacking Houses of Hindus in Bangladesh? No!

The video shows people vandalising a police station in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video of several people vandalising a building is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that it shows Muslims attacking houses of Hindus in Bangladesh.

What does the viral post say?: People have shared this video with a caption that said, "Hindu homes in Bangladesh are being attacked by hike the police refused to help."

The video shows people vandalising a police station in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The post had garnered over four lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar communal claims can be viewed here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: The video is being shared with a false communal angle as it shows people attacking a Detective Branch of the Bangladesh police located in Keraniganj, Dhaka.

Geolocating the place: Towards the halfway mark of the video, we noticed a signboard on a building that said "Fitness World Gym".

The video shows people vandalising a police station in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The signboard could be seen on a building.

(Source: Viral Video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • Team WebQoof searched for it on Google and found a gym with the same name located in Keraniganj, Bangladesh.

  • Using the help of the 'street view' option, we were able to locate the place where the viral video was seen being filmed.

Comparing visuals: A comparison between a keyframe from the viral video to visuals available on Google Maps further confirmed that both of them show the same location.

The video shows people vandalising a police station in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.

(Source: Google Maps/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Details about the building that was attacked: We passed a visual from the map application through Google Translate to analyse the signboard on the building, which was seen being vandalised in the viral video.

  • Its English translation said, "Bangladesh Police District Detective (DB-South) Office, Dhaka District."

The video shows people vandalising a police station in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The signboard indicated the place being vandalised was actually a police station.

(Source: Google Translate/Screenshot)

Other sources: To further investigate this, we performed a keyword search in Bangla on social media platforms using the words "কেরানীগঞ্জ ডিবি অফিস."

  • This led us to several visuals from the same incident uploaded on 5 and 6 August by different Facebook handles. You can view them here, here, and here.

Reaching out to a local fact-checker: Team WebQoof reached out to Tausif Akbar, a fact-checker in Bangladesh, who confirmed that the incident did not have a communal angle.

  • He said, "The signboard being taken down reads Bangladesh Police. It is clear that this video depicts a police station being surrounded and vandalised."

Conclusion: It is clear that the video is being shared with a false communal angle.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Bangladesh   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

